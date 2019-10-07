All Politics Are Local: SC Democratic primary and Isakson’s Senate seat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to breakdown the local impacts of news coming from the nation’s capital.

For those following the road to elections, you may have noticed an influx of Democratic presidential candidates in South Carolina in recent months. Just this past weekend, Sen. Kamala Harris stopped in Bluffton to meet with constituents.

Why does the Palmetto State play such a large role? Kellie Meyer, with Nexstar’s Washington Bureau, speaks more on the topic.

Plus, we discuss the latest news surrounding Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson’s seat. The Republican recently announced he’s retiring at the end of the year, and some familiar faces have said they’re throwing their hats into the ring.

