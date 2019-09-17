$3 billion in federal aid for farmers hit by natural disasters

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSAV) – 3 billion dollars in aid is available for farmers hit by natural disasters from 2018-2019. Sign up for that aid is just beginning and lawmakers on Capitol Hill want to make sure those who need it know.

Georgia Congressman Austin Scott is just one of several lawmakers urging his constituents to enroll for assistance from the United States Department of Agriculture.

More than $3 billion dollars is available for farmers and ranchers through the “Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus Signup.”

The funding came through the disaster relief package passed by Congress and signed by President Trump in early June.

Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter says this extra money can help the blueberry farmers in his district who suffered devastating losses.

“They were expecting a harvest around 90 million pounds of blueberries instead they harvested around 30 million pounds. This is why this is so important,” says Carter.

Georgia Congressman Jody Hice says it’s a shame that farmers suffered while Congress debated.

Now that the money is available, lawmakers are urging farmers to find time to apply.

“I know that we’re approaching harvest and so when you get that rainy day when you can’t do it in the fields make sure you get in touch with that FSA office and get in there and get signed up,” explained Scott.

