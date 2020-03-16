Warning from quarantined Italians goes viral

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A video featuring quarantined Italians is going viral online.

The video shows Italians filming themselves giving advice to their “past selves” before Italy went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The video testimonial begins by stating, “It is believed nations like the US, England, France, Spain, and Germany are about 9 to 10 days behind in the COVID-19 progression.”

Italy is now submerged in a national quarantine after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte restricted the movements of the country’s population in efforts to limit the outbreak.

Around the world, more countries are bracing for a big increase in virus cases. Italians are facing travel restrictions at home and abroad as other countries are isolating Italy with flight bans.

Sweeping quarantine measures are taking effect in the U.S. in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

The video already has over two million views, over 75 thousand shares on Facebook, and is the number 15 trending video on YouTube only a few hours after it’s release.

The video ends with a warning: “We underestimated this. You don’t have to do the same. Stay at home.”