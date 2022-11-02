RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — Both senate candidates Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock were on the campaign trail Wednesday.

Walker spoke to a crowd of supporters at a rally in Richmond Hill. It was part of his Unite Georgia bus tour across the Peach State.

Walker criticized Warnock, his democratic challenger and incumbent. He also spoke about how his experience playing professional sports prepared him for a tough political battle.

Meanwhile, Warnock made a campaign stop in Valdosta. Warnock highlighted the differences between himself and Walker and encouraged everyone to vote next week.