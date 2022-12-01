ATLANTA (WRBL) — Sen. Warnock shared the stage in Atlanta with former President Barack Obama to garner support a few days ahead of the Georgia senate runoff.

About 5,000 people jammed into the industrial hall at Pullman Yard where Warnock and Obama wasted no time going after his opponent Herschel Walker.

“Plenty folks haven’t voted yet,” Obama said at the rally. “Tomorrow is the last day for early voting. And then we need to get people out to the polls on Tuesday. Which means we still got work to do.”

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks during a rally on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Atlanta. Warnock is running against Republican Herschel Walker in a runoff election.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Former President Barack Obama, left, greets Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., right, before Obama speaks during a rally on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Atlanta. Warnock is running against Republican Herschel Walker in a runoff election. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Former President Barack Obama speaks in support of Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., during a rally on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Atlanta. Warnock is running against Republican Herschel Walker in a runoff election. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Early voters wait to cast their ballots in Georgia’s runoff election for U.S. Senate between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Athens, Ga. AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Early voters wait to cast their ballots in Georgia’s runoff election for U.S. Senate between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 in Athens, Ga. AP Photo/John Bazemore)

This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 3, 2021, left, and Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaking in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021. Georgia voters have cast more than 1 million ballots ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. (AP Photo)

The pair called the Republican challenger unqualified and unprepared.

“Since the last time I was here Mr. Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to the people of Georgia,” Obama said. “Like whether it’s better to be a vampire or a werewolf. This is a debate that I must confess I once had myself when I was seven.”

“He was an amazing running back,” Warnock said. “And come next Tuesday, we are going to send him running back to Texas.”

This marked Obama’s second trip to the Peach State during this election cycle. His first stop was before the general election to promote all democratic candidates.

Walker also hit the campaign trail in Columbus, Ga. Thursday. Walker said that Warnock wants to defund the police and support abortion.

Over the last three weeks, Walker and Warnock have gone head to head with targeted ads at one another. At his final stop in Columbus, Walker pointed out how crucial he believes it is to have a united front backing law enforcement.