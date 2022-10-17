WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (NBC) — Early voting has gotten underway in Georgia.

The heated senate race between Republican Herschel Walker and incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is one of a handful of contests that could help decide control of the Senate.

In a one-on-one interview in his hometown of Wrightsville, Georgia, Walker provided his most extensive comments about allegations that he paid for an ex-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009.

NBC: Why not reach out to her?

Walker: Why — why should I? Why do I need to?

NBC News has now spoken to that former girlfriend, who claims is a copy of a $700 check that Walker gave her to pay for the abortion and a receipt from the medical center in Georgia where she alleges it took place.

NBC News will not reveal the woman’s identity or the documents to protect the privacy of all parties, however, NBC showed Walker a copy of the check. Walker continued to deny the allegation he paid for an abortion.

Walker: This is still a lie because she’s the mother of my child. So you’re gonna see my check or somebody given a check so, that, I’m saying this is a lie.

NBC: Do you know what this $700 check is for?

Walker: I have no idea what that can be for.

NBC: Is that your signature on the check though?

Walker: It could be. But it doesn’t matter whether it’s my signature or not.

However, when pressed, Walker said definitively for the first time that the check is his.

Walker: Yes, that’s my check.

NBC: Why should voters believe you in this moment, your words?

Walker: Voters should believe me because I’ve been very transparent about everything I’ve ever done.

He has also faced allegations of domestic violence from multiple women, including his ex-wife and his 23-year-old son Christian whose a conservative influencer.

NBC: He said, and I’ll just quote for you, “you threatened to kill us and had us move over six times in six months running from your violence.” You have said you love your son, Christian. Just for the voters who want to hear an answer to the allegation about violence.

Walker: I will say…

NBC: Is that true? What should people know?

Walker: I will say I love my son, Christian. I love my whole family. I will always love them and stuff. That’s what I say for my son Christian, and I don’t have any violent.

Walker has also faced criticism for embellishing statements about his academic, business records and ties to law enforcement, which was highlighted by his opponent, Warnock in their debate.

“I’ve never pretended to be a police officer and I have never threatened a shootout with the police,” Warnock said during the debate. Walker then brandished what appeared to be a badge.

“And you know what’s so funny? I am, work with many police officers,” Walker said.

NBC asked Walker to explain that moment.

NBC: Where is this one from?

Walker: This is from my hometown. This is from Johnson County from the sheriff from Johnson County, which is a legit badge.

The Johnson County Sheriff confirmed Walker’s account and said the honorary badge allows him to help in a crisis.

Georgia is key to determining which party controls the Senate.

While walking on the Wrightsville field that bears the former football star’s name, Walker revealed former President Trump called him after the debate.

NBC: Did he give you any indication just to put a fine point on it, that he will be here in Georgia for you campaigning?

WALKER: Oh, If I need him he’ll come.