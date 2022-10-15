SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Peach State is pivotal as both parties fight for the majority in the Senate which is currently split 50-50.

Over 60 minutes Herschel Walker and incumbent Raphael Warnock debated on a slew of topics including the economy, healthcare access, abortion and election integrity but right before the debate started the live audience and moderators caught a glimpse of Warnock and Walker embracing each other on stage.

On more than one occasion, Walker referenced Warnock voting with Joe Biden 96% of the time.

“He just mentioned he’s standing for the people of Georgia,” Walker said. “But can he tell me why he voted with Joe Biden 96% of the time? If he was standing for Georgia.”

“My opponent would rather be running against anybody except me,” Warnock. “This race is about who’s ready to represent the people of Georgia. And I’m thinking about them every single day.”

When asked if Warnock would expand the Supreme Court or vote for President Biden for a second time, Warnock deflected the question.

Warnock: “I’ve not spent a minute thinking about what politician should be running in 2024.”

Moderator: “Is that a yes or a no?”

Warnock: “The answer is I have not.”

“President Trump is my friend,” Herschel said. “And he won’t stand up with Biden when yet he’s voted with him 96% of the time, let’s be real.”

Another intense moment was when the moderator reminded Walker that he should not pull out props when he removed a badge during the topic of crime.

“You are very well aware of the rules tonight. And you have a prop. That is not allowed,” the moderator said.

Both candidates agreed that no matter the outcome they will accept the results of the November midterm. However, there is an important element that if a candidate does not get more than one more than 50% of the vote the senate race could run to a runoff on Dec. 6.