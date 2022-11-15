AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker made another push for support on Monday with just a few weeks to go before his runoff election against incumbent Raphael Warnock.

The “Evict Warnock” bus tour stop was made at Gerald Jones Honda in Augusta, Georgia.

“We gotta get out and vote,” Walker said. “You gotta tell your friends to get out and vote. If you don’t have no friends, go make some friends and get’em to get out and vote.”

Many of his supporters were dressed in all red and were waving “Veterans for Herschel” signs.

“We need some new leadership for Georgia, for America, and Herschel is a God-fearing man and I think he’ll help get us back on the right track,” said Dale Villemain, a supporter at the rally.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott was also there campaigning for Walker and for a balanced Senate.

“The more Republicans we have, there’s a greater chance we’ll have influence on what the Democrats do,” Scott said.

Walker talked about issues such as inflation, border security, gas prices, law enforcement staffing, the school system and military spending.

He told the crowd that his opponent – incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock, wasn’t handling them right.

“He’s failed as a senator, has he not failed?” Walker said. “In less than two short years, he failed us as a senator, so it’s time for him to go. He don’t know but it’s time for him to go. And imma tell him right now, don’t let the door hit you in the backside as you leave the people[‘s] office.”

The runoff election is on December 6th, and early voting begins November 28th.