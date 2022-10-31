STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Herschel Walker hit the campaign trail Friday and made stops in several Georgia communities during a bus tour. One of those stops was in Statesboro.

The former football star held a rally at Anderson General store on Highway 80. Walker was joined by several GOP lawmakers including Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty and U.S. Rep. Rick Allen of Augusta.

Walker called out his Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock for supporting what he called President Biden’s failed economic policies.

“As I stand here today, I don’t look like a politician, right? No,” Walker said. “Quit kissing up to those other people senator. You need to get back to Georgia and do right by the people of Georgia.”

“It is definitely important to come out and support Herschel because of my beliefs and, and I just believe in pro-life, and pro-everything,” Melissa White said. “Everything matters to me, so I just needed to be here to show my support to my community and to my peers.”