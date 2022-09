SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — All this weekend, furry friends overtook Guy Minick Park in Savannah for an event called Wag Fest.

The two-day event is all for the dogs. It included things like canine sports for your furry friend to try out as well as food, shopping, raffles and contests.

Those in attendance could also hear from pet experts giving presentations. Proceeds from the two-day event will go to a pet disaster relief trailer for Effingham County.