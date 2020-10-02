VP Pence tests negative for COVID-19

(NEXSTAR) - President Donald Trump said early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. Also on Friday, Joe Biden said he will "continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family."

