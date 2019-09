As part of Your State Parks Day, the public is invited to the Wormsloe Historic Site in Savannah to help with some special projects.

It’s happening Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers will get free admission to the park for the rest of the day.

Organizers say you should expect to be outdoors and bring work gloves and small landscaping tools. Water and a light snack will be provided.

The park is located at 7601 Skidaway Road in Savannah.

Call 912-353-3023 for more information.