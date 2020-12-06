Volunteers decorate Savannah’s squares, Forsyth Park for the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s iconic downtown squares are filled with the colors of the holiday season thanks to the help of some volunteers.

The Downtown Neighborhood Association decorated all 16 squares, finishing with Forsyth Park on Sunday.

Volunteers hung fresh garland and bows along popular pathways for all to see as well.

They also said there were at least 20 more volunteers than last year because they say decorating gives people something to do safely outside while still spending time with each other.

“Last year we only had ten volunteers,” said volunteer Kacy Polycia. “People said it was so nice to get out of the house and that it just feels great to have a sense of community and to get together and enjoy each others company.”

Last year, the city took down the decorations before the organization could, leaving them without any bows this year.

That’s when volunteers decided to make their own.

“We had about 10 volunteers and we set up an assembly line,” said Polycia. “Some people were measuring, some people were folding, some people were knotting. All in all, we got about 70 bows done in about 90 minutes.”

If you would like to volunteer to help next year, you can reach out to the Downtown Neighborhood Association.