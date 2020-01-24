Virginia officer dies after being dragged by vehicle fleeing traffic stop

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say a Virginia police officer has died from her injuries after she was dragged by a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop.

Police say the Newport News Police officer was transported to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries.

The incident occurred Thursday night during a traffic stop near Monitor-Merrimac Overlook Park.

Newport News Police said the incident happened around 6:47 p.m. Thursday when the officer conducted a traffic stop.

During the encounter, the driver accelerated, dragging the officer with the car, police wrote in a news release.

The vehicle fled the scene and then crashed nearby.

The driver was taken into custody after the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew will hold a press conference on the officer’s death at 10 a.m. Friday.

No further information will be released until the press conference, police said.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Newport News Police Officer who was tragically killed in the line of duty tonight. We send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the brave officer and the men and women of the Newport News Police Department. pic.twitter.com/5sKTjau7wj — City of Hampton (@cityofhampton) January 24, 2020