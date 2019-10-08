Viral video draws attention for robotics research

BLACKSBURG, Virginia (WSLS) – An unlikely star stole the spotlight at Friday’s football game at Virginia Tech -a robot doing push-ups.

“This can definitely do more than push ups,” says Kaveh Hamed, a Virginia Tech Assistant Professor, “we would like to have very agile robots that can live with us in the environments we are living.”

The machines come from Ghost Robotics. The research team at Virginia Tech focuses on the software that brings them to life. Robots that walk and even run with the agility, stability and dexterity of an animal.

Multiple projects funded by the National Science Foundation are working to accomplish a mission of helping people. They hope to make robots capable of reaching unsafe places to assist in disaster relief, developing powered prosthetic legs and even becoming guide dogs for the visually-impaired.

