Viral video captures a boy’s dream come true of riding in a deputy’s car

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A ride in a deputy’s car is a wish come true for one little boy. The moment was caught on camera and has since gone viral.

In a video posted to social media which has been viewed over 20,000 times, a 3-year-old little boy named Jekor Habersham is seen interacting with Toombs County deputy Cpl. Tyler Peebles, and getting a ride in his car.

“It was fun,” Habersham said.

Habersham’s mother Constance Jordan said the two met minutes before the video was taken, inside of a restaurant and immediately connected.

“Since he’s been able to talk which has been about for what, three years now, he has had a love for law enforcement officers,” Jordan said.

Jordan said this love for law enforcement has grown into her son talking about becoming an officer when he grows up, and she’s glad her son looks up to men and women in uniform.

She said seeing her little boy connect with a deputy was touching, especially in light of recent turmoil between law enforcement, and the public.

“Seeing him interact with deputy Peebles being that deputy Peebles is a white man versus with Jaha[Jekor] being a black boy, and all the police brutality with you know the white officers and the black men, you know it kind of touched my heart a little bit,” Jordan said.

The boy’s mother said Jekor has been talking about the special ride non-stop since the day it happened and that he wears the badge he received from Corporal Peebles almost all of the time.

Corporal Peebles said the interaction between him and Jekor has left a lasting impact on him. Reminding him that he can use his job to help strengthen bonds within his community.

” The thing we’re going for here is we don’t want the kids to be scared of us. We want to show everyone not just our kids, but everyone, that we’re here to help, that’s what we’re here for. We’re here to work in our community and help anybody we can, any way we can,” Peebles said.

Jordan said knowing the video has been viewed so many times is still a shock to her, but she hopes it can be a conversation starter for others to show their kids not to be afraid of law enforcement officers.

Jordan also added that Jekor has a birthday coming up in October and she plans to keep the newly formed friendship between Corporal Peebles and her son going, by inviting him to her son’s birthday party.

The full video can be viewed here.