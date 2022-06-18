METTER, Ga. (WSAV) — A somber balloon release was held in Metter Friday. Paying tribute to the life of 15-year-old Treyveon Amar Lanier, who was shot and killed outside of his home Tuesday night.

“He was actually inside playing his video game, and they heard the commotion and he went out because he was supposed to go out and get his sisters to come in. So he left his video games to go retrieve his sisters to come inside and unfortunately during that time they started shooting and, he got shot,” Trey’s aunt, Lanette Shaw explained.

White balloons were handed out to Trey’s class of 2025 classmates, while all other attendee’s held red and black balloons, Trey’s two favorite colors.

For Trey’s family, they’re still trying to wrap their heads around how something like this could’ve happened.

“I got a phone call about 9:35 to be exact. The person on the other end said, ‘where are you, where are you, you need to get to the hospital, Trey’s been shot.’ And my thought process was, nah this can’t be true, this can’t be true. So I just got up and went there, and it was true,” said Adrian Hobbs, Trey’s uncle. “It’s just a terrible situation for this community.”

Now, the family wants answers.

Why Treyveon was killed, when someone will be arrested, and what those charges will look like.

The investigation has been handed over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who says the case remains ongoing.

“Somebody got to pay for it whether it’s the guy that shot or whether it’s the people that went to their residence to jump on them. We want justice,” Shaw said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation urges anyone with any information about the shooting to call their hotline at 912-871-1121.

A viewing for Treyveon will be held on Friday the 24th from 1pm to 6pm at the Whitaker Funeral Home in Metter.