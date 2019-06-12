Video: Police fire tear gas, water cannons at group protesting Hong Kong’s extradition bill

We’re following breaking news from Hong Kong on Wednesday morning where heavily-armed police have been firing tear gas and using water cannons and pepper spray to try to disperse massive crowds of protesters.

Tens of thousands of people have been filling streets around the legislative council. Those protests led the government to postpone its debate surrounding an extradition bill.

Some 5,000 riot police have been deployed to the protest area.​​​​​​​ They’ve succeeded in dispersing part of the crowd.

Despite mounting pressure, even death threats, Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam is standing firm.

She insists the bill which would allow Beijing to extradite fugitives in Hong Kong back to the mainland will be passed as soon as possible.