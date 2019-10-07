Video: Deer crashes through front of hair salon

LAKE RONKONKOMA, New York (CNN) – Scary moments caught on camera at a hair salon on Long Island Saturday.

A deer crashed through the front door, ran into the break room, circled back to the front of the salon and ran back outside.

The shop owner said at first she thought a car crashed into the salon.

A woman sitting on a coach near the window was hit by the deer. She had leg and head pain, and was taken to a hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

The salon owner said besides the shattered window, there was no significant damage to the salon. She did have to clean up deer blood from the floor.