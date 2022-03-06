VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) — The Vidalia Police Department is investigating a Friday night armed robbery.

Police say the robbery happened around 8:40 p.m. at the Family dollar on East 1st Street.

Upon arrival, police met with the clerk who said a tall, slender man in all black clothing and a mask entered the store. The man jumped the counter and demanded money with a gun. The suspect took money from the store’s safe and fled the scene on foot.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Vidalia police at 912-537-4123.