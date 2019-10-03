Victim’s family offers forgiveness following Guyger murder conviction

DALLAS, Tx (NBC News) – An amazing display of compassion and forgiveness took place in a Dallas, Texas courtroom Wednesday during the sentencing of former police officer Amber Guyger.

Guyger, convicted of murder after mistakenly entering the apartment of neighbor Botham Jean and shooting him to death, believing he was an intruder, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

During the sentencing phase Brandt Jean, Botham’s brother, offered his forgiveness, and a hug.

“I love you as a person,” Jean told Guyger. “I don’t wish anything bad on you.”

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2pGDu5T