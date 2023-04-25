HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The giving spirit was on full display on Hilton Head Island as a national brand teamed up with volunteers to do a hard day’s work to benefit charities in both the Lowcountry and Savannah.

A sea of orange at Honey Horn Plantation, 300 people in all. All worked furiously swinging hammers, cutting wood, painting, and more.

It is all part of the Home Depot Foundation’s Hilton Head event.

The volunteers came here from around the country. The charities are all local.

Operation Patriot FOB (Forward Operation Base), Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity, LowCountry Habitat for Humanity and Savannah-Chatham Authority for the Homeless

“There are needs here,” explains John Ellington, Director of the Home Depot Foundation. “There are homeless veterans there are people who need housing, there are people that need support and we are here to do that as one of our communities.”

In partnership with Operation Patriot FOB, volunteers will frame new walls for a kitchen and restroom to enhance the amenities the facility provides local heroes. The volunteers will also create dozens of green therapy spaces for veterans to gather and raised dog beds for service animals. Additionally, the team will build seven custom playhouses for veterans with children.

In partnership with Savannah Chatham Authority for the Homeless, volunteers will create a nurturing sense of community at the Tiny House Project by building more than 70 custom benches, chairs, raised bed planters, and community space items for the resident’s common garden area.

For Habitat for Humanity, volunteers framed four homes for deserving military families. This project will allow these deserving families to move into their homes sooner than originally planned.

“It’s just going to give us a jump start,” said Brenda Dooley, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Hilton Head. “We have had a delay in building so this will catch us up to where we should have been.”

The volunteers call it a labor of love, the organizations say it is an amazing step forward for their projects and the people who benefit.

“There is no way we could build this many houses in this short a time frame if we had our regular crew of about a dozen volunteers out on a property,” explained Marty Doran, Habitat for Humanity Volunteer.

Travis, Tironica, Aurelia, and Edward are next in line for Habitat homes. They were here working and watching.

They say the effort and love for their future home means more than you could ever know.

“It’s a place where our family can grow and my kids can bring their kids back. This is something that your grandparents did that allowed us to have this,” said Edward. “A legacy.”

“They could have been anywhere in the world,” said Travis. “But they are here in Hilton Head helping us. We are thankful to everybody,”

Over the past 10 years, The Home Depot Foundation has helped renovate and enhance more than 50,000 veteran homes and facilities.