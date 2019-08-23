Verdict in 2015 Savannah murder trial expected Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 2015 Savannah murder trial is expected to come to an end Friday.

A lead detective took the stand Thursday with key evidence that may link Timone Hooper to the murder of Lawrence Bryan IV.

In 2015, Bryan was shot and killed during a robbery attempt in downtown Savannah. He is the son of Linda Wilder-Bryan, a current candidate for Savannah City Council.

Detective Sgt. Robert Santoro, who has been on the case for four years, told jurors Thursday that two people came forward saying they heard Hooper admit to killing someone. He said more evidence surfaced when officers searched the home and car of the suspect’s ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Chisolm.

The day prior, Chisolm testified that Hooper told her to get rid of weapons inside her home, adding that she didn’t know he may have used one to kill someone.

Santoro also said Hooper’s phone calls bounced off a cell tower near the crime scene and saw Chisolm’s car in a picture from the crime scene.

Prosecutors played phone calls between Hooper and his ex-girlfriend. She was heard saying she hid items for the suspect.

Both sides have rested their cases; jury members will begin deliberations.

