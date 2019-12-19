Lowcountry teens weigh in on vaping trend

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – For years, the fight has been to keep teens away from cigarettes and smoking. While many have listened to that message — a new trend has since surfaced.

Vape pens, JUUL and NJOY are now becoming a regular part of many teens’ days, according to health experts. News 3 also talked to students in the Lowcountry who shared their views on the trend.

Watch that here:

The devices are typically small, easy to hide and quick to hit. Experts say certain vapes carry more nicotine than a cigarette and potentially get kids addicted even faster.

So far there have been no vaping-related illnesses reported in Beaufort County and schools are trying to educate students through assemblies and information sessions.

WSAV’s Andrew Davis will have more on News 3 at 6 p.m. in his Vaping Unveiled special report.