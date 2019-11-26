Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Crime & Safety
Traffic
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Consumer Reports
Education
Community
Veterans Voices
WSAV Ahora
Our Changing Climate
Buddy Check 3
National News
Washington
International News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
Storm Team 3 NOW
Fast Fit Titan Radar
Live Cams
Our Changing Climate
Weather She Wrote Blog
Hurricane Central
Storm Watch Hurricane Special
Marine and Tides
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Report a Closing
Closings Alert Sign Up
On Your Side
Send an On Your Side story
Watch On Your Side stories
Top Stories
Savannah homeowner wants planter in ‘tree lawn’ repaired
Top Stories
Cleanup in Evergreen Cemetery completed ahead of schedule
Livestream
WSAV Newscasts
WSAV NOW
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Friday Night Blitz
WSAV Sports NOW Podcast
College Sports
Southeastern Stream Live
The Big Game
Puppy Picks with Farah & Farah
Pro Football Challenge
Built Ford Tough Fans
Top Stories
Savannah Bananas sitcom pitched to TV networks
Top Stories
The Horace Broadnax Show: 11/25
Kennesaw State women’s basketball player charged with murder, reports say
SSU Falls to Carver College, Starts Season 0-2
Thomas Heyward Repeats as SCISA Class A Champions, Tops Bethesda
Features
Events
Community Calendar
Contests
Pay It Forward With Peacock Automotive
3 on Your Side with Tate Law Group
Perfect Pet
This Is Our History
Holiday Hope
Home for the Holidays
Community Corner
Jensen’s Pet Corner
WSAV Photographer Showcase
Photo Galleries
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
WSAV CW
The Mel Robbins Show
The VeryVera Show
Coastal Experts
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Vaping
Trump hosts meeting to talk about vaping
Florida family says 28-year-old died as a result of vaping
Florida student recognized for spreading awareness about youth vaping
Lawmakers fear backlash will stop flavored vaping ban
Georgia Dept. of Public Health issues vaping health advisory after second death
More Vaping Headlines
2 Ga lawmakers to introduce laws for vaping, e-cigarette use
THC eyed in vaping illnesses
Georgia health officials confirm first vaping-related death in state
Congress holds 1st hearing on vaping-linked health problems
Vaping industry: Stop blaming us, start blaming illegal e-liquids
SC lawmaker calls for ban on flavored vaping products
Florida teen says vaping put him in the hospital
Vaping in Georgia: Everything you need to know
Man fighting vaping-related lung illness: “If I die, let somebody else live off of my mistake”
Alabama school removes bathroom doors to combat vaping
Trending Stories
Chatham Co. Police Charge Man with Series of Thefts from Local Restaurant
Georgia Department of Education recognizes local top-performing schools
A Savannah non-profit awarded $150,000 grant to improve health and well-being of local youth
Facebook post stirs up mayor’s race as runoff approaches
Witnesses, friends look for answers after 20-year-old Beaufort man shot, killed