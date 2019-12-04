Van Johnson wins Savannah’s mayoral runoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There’s set to be a new mayor in the City of Savannah.

Alderman Van Johnson defeated incumbent Mayor Eddie DeLoach in Tuesday’s runoff.

Unofficial results from the Chatham County Board of Elections are as follows:

Johnson – 62% or 14,884 votes

DeLoach – 38% or 9,291 votes

Back on Nov. 5, Johnson got 46 percent to DeLoach’s 40 percent. Regina Thomas, former Democratic member of the Georgia State Senate then received 14% and Louis Wilson got just 1%.

The mayor-elect received a recent boost in his campaign from Democratic standout Stacey Abrams.

