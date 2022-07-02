ELGIN, S.C. (WBTW) — Yet another small earthquake was recorded late Saturday morning in Kershaw County, adding to a string of nearly four dozen temblors that have hit the region since late December.

The 2.1 magnitude quake hit about 11:59 a.m. and was centered about 3.9 miles east of Elgin, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Earthquakes began hitting the area around Elgin Wednesday morning, with aftershocks being felt for hours. The initial earthquake that morning was a 3.5 magnitude, and there was a 3.6 magnitude aftershock recorded about 7 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday addressed whether permitted surface mine sites in the area might be responsible for the quakes. Most of them have a depth of 30 feet or less.

“Their shallowness would not be expected to contribute to seismic activity, especially with recent earthquakes being recorded at 6,336 to 12,672 feet deep, according to the United States Geological Survey,” the agency said.

Health officials said even the deepest permitted mine site – 900 feet – does not come close to the depth in which the earthquakes were reported. It is 75 miles from Elgin.

Officials with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division also said the earthquakes are not related to mining or any other human cause. They are encouraging all South Carolinians to be prepared for earthquake activity, as they are not uncommon in the state.

Count on News13 for updates.