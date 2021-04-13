USDA seeks applications for distance learning and telemedicine grants

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2019 photo, a patient sits in the living room of her apartment in the Brooklyn borough of New York during a telemedicine video conference with Dr. Deborah Mulligan. Telemedicine often involves diagnosing and treating a new health problem but is also used to keep tabs on an existing, long-term condition. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that it is accepting applications for Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) program grants to help provide educational and medical services in rural areas.

The DLT program helps fund distance learning and telemedicine services in rural areas to increase access to education, training and health care resources that are otherwise limited or unavailable.

USDA plans to make $44.5 million available in fiscal year 2021.Of this amount, $10.2 million is intended for projects that provide substance use disorder treatment services in rural areas.

Eligible applicants include most state and local governmental entities, federally recognized tribes, nonprofits, and for-profit businesses.

Applications must be submitted electronically no later than June 4, 2021. To apply click here.

You are invited to join a Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) program Grant Webinar hosted by the USDA Rural Development southern region on Tue, Apr 13, 2021 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM EDT. To register, click here. General Field Representatives will be providing information on the application process for the upcoming funding round.