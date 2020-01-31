UPDATE: Mother released from jail hours after child accidentally shot himself with loaded pistol

UPDATE (3:19 AM) — Dynesha Harris, 29, was released from jail less than five hours after being charged with manslaughter, according to jail records.

The mother, whose two-year-old child accidentally shot and killed himself with a loaded pistol in a motel room on Thursday, was released at 9:45 p.m., according to Mobile Metro Jail public records. There is no bond amount listed for Harris in jail records.

News 5 is working to get more information about Harris’ release.

Tony Fowler, 25, a friend of the child’s mother, is still in jail. Fowler is charged with manslaughter and possession of marijuana.

UPDATE (5:34 PM) — Police have arrested 29-year-old Dynesha Harris and she is charged with manslaughter. Police also have arrested 25-year-old Tony Fowler and he is charged with manslaughter, possession of marijuana 1st degree and four outstanding arrest warrants. The manslaughter charge is in reference to the death of two-year-old Corey Davis.

Corey Davis accidentally shot himself after he found a loaded pistol in the motel room.





Public Safety Director James Barber says while he adamantly supports the Second Amendment, he is appealing to the public to be responsible with their firearms. He says he begs gun owners to be responsible and keep their guns safe and secure so they can’t be used by children or criminals to commit violent crimes.

UPDATE: (5:15 PM) — Two people are expected to be charged with manslaughter after a 2-year-old child died from a gunshot wound.

Mobile police say as of right now, the evidence points to the child accidentally shooting himself because a loaded pistol was left where he could access it.

Two people were present at the time. Mobile police asked the District Attorney to charge the two with manslaughter for gross negligence. The charges could be upgraded.

One of the people in custody is the mother, and the other is a male friend of hers. Police say there could be more charges for the man.

UPDATE: (1:39 PM) — Mobile police say the child who was shot at the Red Roof Inn on I-65 has died.

The child, a 2-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital before police arrived at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No word on if anyone has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Police have not released how the shooting happened.

UPDATE: (9:20 AM) — Mobile Police tell News 5 that a child was shot at the Red Roof Inn on I-65 near Dauphin Street Thursday morning.

Police received a call around 8:25 am of one person shot. Mobile Police say when officers arrived they did not see anything but later got a call that an infant arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The condition of the child is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is responding to a reported shooting on I-65 Service Road South near Dauphin Street.

The report came in around 8:20 am. News 5 is working to find out more.

