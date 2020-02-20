Update: I-16 at I-95 improvement project

While you might not see a lot of work going on, there is progress being made on the I-16 at 95 improvement project. That’s according to Georgia Department of Transportation.

According to GDOT, crews have already started “early work” which includes noise studies, erosion control, and clearing trees and along I-16 from I-95 east toward Dean Forest Road.

People won’t start seeing heavy construction equipment until sometime between April and June.

That phase of the project will bring lane closures, but GDOT spokeswoman Jill Nagel says crews will not be out during rush hour traffic. “Well a lot of this work will be done at night. Now there could be some daytime work, but absolutley never during our peak commuter hours which is usually 6am to 9am, and then again in the afternoon which is 4 to 5 to 7pm.”

The project is still scheduled for completion in 2022.