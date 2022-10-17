SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local organization is working to promote peace in the community, dedicating a peace pole on Sunday afternoon.

It sits outside Unity of Savannah on Sunset Boulevard. Organizers said nearly a year of work is behind the peace pole. As the community continues to grapple with violence, crime and conflict it’s meant to be a symbol of peace, hope and unity.

“Peace for many is not only a condition, but it’s also the absence of violence,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said. “So, you have to work towards the absence of violence to bring forth the presence of peace.”

Faith leaders from the Savannah area and South Carolina came together for the dedication. The peace pole is in the shape of an obelisk, the same as the Washington Monument, believed to radiate peace.

Eight languages are featured on the pole, including Arabic, Spanish and Gullah Geechee.

City and state leaders were also there for the dedication and said the pole sends a strong message to the community.

“This peace pole represents peace,” said Rep. Edna Jackson. “This peace that we must all fight for and not be divisive. The peace that brings us all together even if others want to divide we must come together.”

Another peace pole is already in Savannah at the Charles Ellis Montessori School. There are more than 200,000 of them around the world, including at the United Nations headquarters.