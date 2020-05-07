United Way raising $250,000 for needy COVID-19 families in the Lowcountry

The United Way of the Lowcountry has seen a big uptick in calls and families needing help.

Now they are asking the community to step up to do their part.

39,709 individuals received direct service through Community Impact funded programs.

With 12,000 new unemployment applications in Beaufort and Jasper Counties, there are nearly 40% more calls coming into the United Way looking for aid with food, rent, or utility bills.

That’s why the charity is aiming to raise $250,000 by May 15 through their COVID-19 relief fund.

That would help put 500 families or more in our area back on their feet.

“Not that normal population that would be reaching out assistance, its families who work full-time jobs and are able to make ends meet but have never experienced something like this before,” said Amber Hewitt, United Way Community Impact Manager.

“The really sad thing is when someone has to make the difference between buying food for their kids and paying rent that’s the scenario we are getting to with a lot of these folks,” said Dale Douthat, President & CEO of United Way of the Lowcountry, which serving Beaufort & Jasper Counties.

So far the United Way has raised more than $175,000 toward that goal.

If you want to make a donation you can go to https://uwlowcountry.org/ or https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/COVID19LC