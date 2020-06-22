United Way of the Lowcountry giving away 10,000 books to kids

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – School may be over but that doesn’t mean its time to put down the books.

Now one Lowcountry agency is joining force with local educators to help spur kids on to read this summer.

The United Way of the Lowcountry is also getting help from Pi Phi, and the Beaufort County public library system to give out 10,000 books over the next two months.

Starting today, free books will be available for students at locations around the County for the next six weeks as a way to encourage kids to read this summer.

Experts say the key is to encourage children to read even when school is out, it keeps the brains working, makes them better readers and makes for an easier transition back to schoolwork in the fall.

The books will be in the lending libraries at all Beaufort County Schools as well as community libraries, and its free for any student in the county.

This week the books will be for Kindergarten through 5th Grade and next week 6th Grade through High School.

The program will alternate every week for the next six weeks until school starts again.

For more information:

https://uwlowcountry.org/book-drop-extravaganza/