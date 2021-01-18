United Way hosts day of service to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)—The United Way of the Coastal Empire honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s memory by hosting a service project at Greenbriar Children’s Center.

Fifteen volunteers repainted the interior of the building, planted new flowers at the entrance, and helped maintain the landscape throughout the campus.

Employees say the beautification project will help the families they serve have a pleasant and comfortable place to get the help they need.

“It means a lot. It speaks volumes about people’s commitment to serve,” Executive Director of Greenbriar Children’s Center Gena Taylor said. “And this is the most excellent day to be commemorating the life and legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King.”

Greenbriar was established in 1949 as an orphanage for African-American children in Savannah and surrounding areas.

Prior to this time, African-American children who were homeless or without parental support were placed in local work farms and penal institutions.

Today, Greenbriar serves children and families of all backgrounds and ethnicities through many programs.

The Children’s Center provides childcare, accredited and affordable early learning programs, family preservation and counseling services as well as an emergency shelter for children and young adults.

Greenbriar also operates over 70 Project Safe Place sites in the Savannah area.

“I think it’s important in honor of Dr. King, his service, his legacy, to help the community,” Director of volunteers for the United Way of the Coastal Empire Laurie Humphries said. “All we have is each other and if we put time and effort into it, what a difference we can make.”

United Way conducts an annual fundraising campaign and invests donor contributions into programs and services within education, financial stability, and health.

The organization is volunteer-driven and involves hundreds of community leaders for fundraising, marketing, and funding decisions used to ensure that donors’ donations are making a difference. Find out how you can help their cause at uwce.org.