SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – United Way of the Coastal Empire distributed books to over 700 children at 11 sites throughout Bryan, Effingham and Liberty Counties Friday.

In addition to distributing the books, at some sites volunteers read to children as well.

The distribution of the books was made possible due to to a partnership with the Summer Food Programs provided by the schools systems in the aforementioned counties.

The summer reading program is part of the Read United initiative by United Way. A main focus of this initiative is to close the reading gap in for low-income households. You can read more about the initiative by clicking or tapping on the link here.