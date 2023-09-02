ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) – The University of Georgia football team won its season opener against the University of Tennessee-Martin on Sept. 2 at Sanford Stadium, 48-7.

The game marked the debut for Carson Beck. The junior won a three-way competition to get the start. The offense was not flashy in the first half, but held a 17-0 advantage at the break.

In the second half, Bulldog fans got to see some explosive plays on offense. The biggest one of the day came from arguably the smallest player on the roster. Mehki Mews turned a short pass completion into a 54-yard touchdown.

UGA picked up its 18th straight victory. The Bulldogs are back at Sanford Stadium on Sept. 3 at noon against Ball State.