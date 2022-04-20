PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — A research group will not move forward with a study to see if Port Wentworth can be divided.

Mayor Gary Norton told WSAV that’s what the city manager has advised him.

In March, city council approved a resolution to explore dividing the city. Norton introduced the idea because of ongoing disputes between council members and pushback from citizens.

Now the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government declined to study whether dividing the city is possible. Norton says the city will continue to look into other options.

meantime state lawmakers have been floating the idea of potentially dissolving the city altogether.