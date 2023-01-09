SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Championship Monday is here—and the Bulldogs have a chance to make history going back-to-back years as champions in the college football playoff era.

Fans put into words the magnitude of the game.

“Major. It’s a major deal,” says David Minkovitz, UGA alum and fan. “Like you said it’s going to be a back-to-back first time ever. So, I think it’s going to be an awesome game and I think we’re going to bring it on home.”

The Bulldogs have won 28 of their past 29 games now setting what seems to be a new standard for what you can expect from Georgia football—and the fans agree.

“A dynasty you know,” says Minkovitz. “Alabama had it for quite a long time and I think Georgia is getting there for sure.”

Out with the old and in with the new.

“I think it’s Kirby Smarts County now for sure,” said Minkovitz.

Minkovitz—a Georgia graduate—preparing for the national championship game by gifting Savannah Mayor Van Johnson with UGA gear. It’s something he did last year and they won.

“Somewhat superstitious and like I said. I think the mayor is a lucky charm.”

And that lucky charm is also hopeful Georgia makes history.

“Savannah is a Bulldog city and we’re so proud of what our team, our state team has meant to the nation and we’re hoping to make it a two-peat,” said Johnson.