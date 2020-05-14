Uber rolls out new COVID-19 safety plan to help protect drivers and riders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- In attempt to make their rideshares safer, Uber will launch new safety measures aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.



Starting Monday, passengers won’t be allowed to sit in the front seat and drivers will have one less seat available in their cars.

The company said the passenger and driver will be required to wear face coverings during their ride.

Before a driver accepts a trip they actually have to snap a selfie of them in their face coverings or mask. The app’s new techonolgy will then verify and let the rider know the driver’s on the way.

“I mean they are taking precautions I just don’t know how safe it is, I don’t think I’d put myself in that situation,” said Mark Ediss, a former Uber driver.

When the pandemic, hit Ediss stopped driving Ubers altogether. He said even with the new measures he won’t go back, but he knows some drivers have no choice.

“You know obviously they have families they need to provide for, but they also have families that need to come home and be safe for them too,” said Ediss, “I don’t think I could go back long and hard answer is if I needed the income to do it and it was the last thing I had plan to do I still couldnt do it,” he said. “My family is way more important.”

Drivers and riders who choose to take the risk will have the opportunity to provide feedback, especially if they want to report someone who isn’t following the rules.

Also keep in mind, the app will provide both parties with an online checklist to confirm that they have taken certain steps to stop the spread of COVID-19. Uber said this will change the way you ride, but will help ensure everyone’s safe.