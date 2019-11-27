U.S. Marshals: Michael Brown has been arrested

(WFXR) — The U.S. Marshals Service said Michael Brown is in custody. WFXRtv.com has confirmed Brown was arrested in Franklin County.

He was wanted in the murder of Rodney Brown, who was shot to death in Franklin County Nov. 9. Rodney Brown was the boyfriend of Michael Brown’s mother. He was also accused of deserting his post in the Marines.

Michael Brown was last seen nearly two weeks ago near Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke. It was the same neighborhood where Michael Brown’s grandmother lives. The city’s public schools were canceled after the sighting Nov. 14 and a half-mile area around Patrick Henry was placed on a shelter-in-place status for much of the day.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office have scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. in Rocky Mount. WFXR will carry the press conference on air and here on WFXRtv.com.

Michael Brown was wanted in the Nov. 9 murder of Rodney Brown, his mother’s boyfriend. (Photo: Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

