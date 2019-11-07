U.S. Capitol Christmas tree from New Mexico headed to Washington, D.C.

RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a little early to think about a Christmas tree — unless you’re the federal government and you’re looking for the perfect tree for the Capitol building.

Christmas came early in one New Mexico town this year.

“Red River is a nice little Christmas community, so it’s very exciting,” George Owens said.

At the center of it all, is the tree selected for display in Washington. The 60-foot blue spruce is this year’s People’s Tree, and will be on display on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

“It’s gorgeous, you almost hate to see it cut down. But it’s going to be such a statement, it’s going to look so beautiful next to the Capitol,” Jacqueline Hall said.

Wednesday morning, hundreds of people gathered to watch crews cut down the tree. Once the tree was cut, it was quickly lifted, then loaded up for a two-week journey to Washington, D.C.

“This tree is a beacon of light and inspiration and hope,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said.

Three drivers will split the 1,500-mile trip, and the tree will make stops at nearly 30 communities along the way.

Beginning November 11, you’ll be able to track the Capitol Christmas Tree online as it makes it’s way to Washington D.C. This is the third time a tree was chosen from New Mexico.