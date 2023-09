TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s a whole new world as the little mermaid would say! Tybee Island bid farewell to one of its favorite residents Saturday morning as Ike the loggerhead turtle was released into the sea.

News 3 was there to watch as the 3-year-old loggerhead was released back into the ocean.

The Tybee Island Marine Center now has a new ambassador, Westie!