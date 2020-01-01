Tybee restaurant Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp reopens on New Year’s Day

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — The long wait is over for fans of one of Tybee Island’s most popular restaurants.

Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp reopened on New Year’s Day after a 441-day hiatus.

“We’ve been waiting for a while, it’s gotten a little bit of a delay while he refurbished the place, but we couldn’t wait,” Tybee resident Tim Steinhauser, who has been a customer of Gerald’s for the past six years, told News 3.

He and his partner skipped breakfast Wednesday morning so they could “come and pig out on fried shrimp” in the afternoon.

“We watched the signs for Jan. 1, and couldn’t wait to be here.”

The restaurant, known for its shrimp, pork, brisket and barbecue, had been closed since October 2018 while a new, 700-square-foot kitchen was built.

They’ve come a long way since operating out of the yellow food truck that started the business a decade ago.

The owner of Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp, Gerald Schantz, told News 3 that it’s great to be welcoming customers once again.

“People would stop by everyday. I mean, I can be anywhere in this area, and somebody comes up to me and says, ‘when are you opening again?’” Schantz said.

“It didn’t matter if I was in Savannah or on the beach, wherever we were, everybody wanted to know when we were reopening,” he said.

Schantz added that there were a few roadblocks in completing the project, had been in the works for five years.

“Little delays here and there, contractors,” he said. “Some people didn’t want to drive out, they’d make commitments and then they’d come for a little bit, and then they didn’t want to keep making the drive.”

Schantz and his staff were kept busy on Wednesday as people trickled in and filled every table in the place to enjoy the popular dishes.

“We’ve worked really hard,” Schantz said.