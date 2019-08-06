Tybee Police respond, release more video after controversial arrests

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Tybee Police Department released more video Tuesday with a closer look at what happened when two officers arrested 21-year-old Olivia Simons.

The original, cell phone video went viral on social media. Tens of thousands of people watched a recording of the incident that happened last Saturday.

On Tuesday, Tybee Police released body camera video from Officer Sims, one of two police officers who responded.

A police report from Sergeant Leguin says the incident starts when Simons snatches an ID from his hand and runs away.

The report says Simons trips, falls and fights back when the sergeant tries to arrest her.

People start to yell and St. Leguin says 25-year-old Richard Stutts tries to grab Simons to free her.

“Stutts is seen grabbing Sgt. Laguin by the back of his bulletproof vest,” said Emory Randolph, the public information officer for Tybee Police Department. “At this point, he did order Stutts to back away from him.”

The sergeant’s report says he thought a taser would be the “lowest amount of force to gain compliance.” The report says he deployed it twice.

He says he tased and hurt himself in the process.

The Tybee Police Department’s Operations Manual says it is justified to use “less than lethal force” when “making lawful arrests and searches, overcoming resistance to such arrests and searches, and preventing escapes from custody.”

A separate report by Officer Sims says Stutts starts to curse at the “top of his lungs.” In the video, you can hear the officer give Stutts a warning that he could go to jail for his actions.

Officer Sims says Stutts did not listen and he attempted to arrest Stutts for disorderly conduct.

Officer Sims says Stutts hit him in the face. The officer says he then punched Stutts “around three times.”

In all, three people were arrested.

21-year-old Olivia Simons: charged with public drunkenness (M), disorderly conduct (M), obstruction (M) and willful obstruction of law enforcement by the use of threats or violence (F). Her bond has not been set.

25-year-old Richard Stutts: charged with public drunkenness (M), disorderly conduct (M), obstruction (M), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threat or violence (F), interference with government property (F), simple battery (M) and attempted removal of weapon from public official (F). His bond was set at $5,700.

41-year-old Alecia Adams: charged with disorderly conduct (M), obstruction (M), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence (F), and public drunkenness (M). Her bond was set at $5,700.

Tybee Police say they are still trying to determine when Stutts grabbed an officer’s gun.

The department says it plans to make at least one more arrest of the woman who ran alongside Simons.