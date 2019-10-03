Tybee planning to return Marine Science Center building to original use

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV)- A new Marine Science Center is coming to Tybee Island next year, but many are asking what will the city do with the old one?



The current center used to be a Police substation. Now according to City Manager, Shawn Gillen, if all goes as planned Law Enforcement and Public Safety employeees will have a centralized hub right on Tybee’s busiest beach.

“Every morning when we operate out of this building we have anywhere from 15 to 30 lifeguards trying to use the facilities,” said Todd Horne, a part-time Firefighter for Tybee Island.

For several years now, emergency personnel like Todd Horne have had to make do with a less than ideal operations center.

“It’s a very small building, usable, but small,” said Horne.

Tybee’s current Marine Science Center sits right next door-, near the pier, but come springtime staff will transition into a new home on the Northside of the Island.

This leaves the old building up for grabs.

“If the city council does choose to move forward with that concept of making it a public safety we can make it a multi-use facility for police, our ocean rescue team and even parking,” said Gillen.

Gillen said this facility will not just centralize public safety and law enforcement, but open up new possibilities for how they monitor the beach.

“We are looking at having advanced beach technology as far as camera equipment to monitor the beach for swimmers in trouble and things like that so we can have a monitoring station here,” said Gillen.

Horne said the new space will even help with treating injuries that happen on the beach.

“In the building nextdoor we will have a little bit more privacy we can get them out of the heat if they are having heat-related issues and get them treated and on their way,” said Horne.

Overall Gillen said building a new center and repurposing the old one is a win-win for the city.

“Maybe better customer service, a better situation for our staff and just a nice and clean-up the area around the old guard shack that will make it a look a little nicer,” said Gillen.

Tybee Mayor Jason Buelterman said as of now there is no money budgeted to make any kind of modifications to that building for its potential use. He said ultimately that will be up to the next mayor and city council to decide.