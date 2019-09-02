Tybee Mayor to his residents: evacuate

TYBEE, Ga. (WSAV) The mayor of this seaside community said Monday that he is urging all of the residents here to evacuate. Mayor Jason Buelterman attended a press conference in which Georgia Governor Brian Kemp reiterated his mandatory evacuation order residents in six counties, all east of I-95. The Governor says that amounts to as many as 400,000 people.

“I cannot stress enough this storm is still moving, it’s massive, I would not take any chances with this one,” said Kemp.

The governor says that I-16 will begin Contraflow at 8 a.m. Tuesday, meaning all lanes will be traveling west.

But Mayor Buelterman says “there isn’t Contraflow on Highway 80”, meaning that two-way traffic may impede the speed of an evacuation from the seaside community. That’s why Buelterman says leaving as soon as possible is important.

“It doesn’t make sense to risk your life and gamble everything on what is a very unpredictable storm,” he told us.

“We’re looking at the earliest possible arrival of tropic storm-force winds to be Wednesday,” said Buelterman. “You don’t want to be driving around in tropics storm-force winds, I mean I think they need to start evacuating now or no later than tomorrow.”

Governor Kemp promised state and even federal resources to help in clean up efforts after the storm. But he told us people have to make it through Dorian first.

“We want people to listen to us and to take thIs advice you know we ordered the evacuation for a reason and that’s to protect people,” said Kemp.