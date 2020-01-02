Tybee Mayor Shirley Sessions prepares for her historic term in office

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV)- Tybee Island will celebrate a historical change in leadership. Tonight, Mayor Shirley Sessions will be sworn in as the first female mayor.

The ceremony is taking place at Tybee’s Post Theater at 7 p.m.

‘Madame Mayor’ as she likes to call it, Sessions is hoping to lead the Island of Tybee in a big way.

“I have had the opportunity to go to Washington and meet with our representatives and meet with a core of engineers to talk about future beach renourishment,” said Sessions.

As she steps into her new role, Sessions is taking stock of the council’s agenda and making sure funding is in place.

“We are going to have a workshop and we are going to have the opportunity to revisit the goals of the former council and see what has been accomplished,” said Sessions. “See if we need to take a different direction or if we need to stay focused on the goals that were set.”

Since her historic victory on election night Sessions has thought long and hard about what she can offer the Island, but she’s not getting bogged down by the pressure.

“I feel that certainly there will be challenges, but not necessarily because I’m the first female mayor,” said Sessions. “I don’t feel that, I feel that there’s going to be challenges as there are in any government and in any career that you are stepping into.”

As a longtime former councilwoman, Sessions values accountability and wants Tybee islanders to know what’s what.

“I believe in staying true to that and not just saying everything’s okay and we all live happily ever after,” said Sessions. “Hopefully that will be the case but we have to be proactive and we have to be accountable ourselves.”

Sessions will meet with city council for the first time since her swearing-in. That meeting will take place on Van Horne Ave in Tybee’s Public Safety Building on January 9th.