TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) —The City of Tybee Island has named Bertram M. Whitley, III, the new Assistant Police Chief.

Assistant Police Chief Whitley joined the Tybee Island Police Department in 2012 and most recently served as a lieutenant working in Investigations.

“The City of Tybee is fortunate to have new leadership in place that will continue to develop our top-notch police force and serve our community with courage and compassion,” said Mayor Shirley Sessions.

Whitley replaces former Assistant Chief Tiffany Wall Hayes, who was sworn in as Police Chief in January upon the retirement of long-time police Chief Bob Bryson.