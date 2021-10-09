Tybee Island hosting 2nd annual Indigenous Peoples Day celebration

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — TybeeMLK will host its 2nd annual celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day Sunday. The day is meant to honor Native Americans and their culture in opposition to Columbus Day.

The celebration is planned for Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. on Battery Drive. The group says the Guale and Yamacraw were the two tribes that lived where Savannah now sits. Across Georgia, the two largest tribes were the Creek and Cherokee.

“We commemorate the significant role played by this area’s original inhabitants and recognize their achievements and the richness of their cultures,” TybeeMLK says.