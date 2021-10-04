Tybee Island City Council candidates discuss their plans in a Monday night forum

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Monday night the six Tybee Island city council candidates made their case and stances on issues related to the city.

Short-term vacation rentals were a hot topic as well as public safety and quality of living. Over 200 questions were submitted by the public to the city council candidates.

There are three open seats for city council ahead of November’s election.

City Council candidates are listed below:

Monty Parks (Incumbent)

Michael Hosti (incumbent)

Brian West

Mack Kitchens

Marie Rodriguez

Elaine McGruder

On October 31st a meet and greet for all the candidates will take place from 2 to 5 pm at the Memorial Park Pavilion.